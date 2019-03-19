NH juvenile faces additional charge in double-shooting

Authorities in New Hampshire have filed an additional charge of second-degree murder against an 11-year-old accused of shooting dead a man and his wife.

Officials say James Eckert, 48, and his wife, Lizette Eckert, 50, were found Friday morning inside a home in Alton with gunshot wounds. James Eckert was pronounced dead late Friday after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Lizette Eckert was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies revealed they died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities arrested and charged an 11-year-boy with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the case. He was charged Tuesday with the second count of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not said if the boy has any connection to the Eckerts. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)