NH launches online portal to request testing

On Thursday, New Hampshire reported over 2,800 people who tested positive for COVID-19. The state has 113 people hospitalized, and 114 people have died from the virus.

One of the biggest challenges in containing the spread of the virus is a lack of testing, but the Granite State is making it easier for you to get tested.

You can now sign up through a new online portal to request a test for COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services says it received 2,000 requests in the first 24 hours.

You can use the portal if you have COVID-19 symptoms, over 60 with underlying health issues, or if you're a healthcare worker.

You can also go to your doctor and request a test, or call the COVID-19 coordinating office at 603-271-5980.