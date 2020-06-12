NH law school bearing Franklin Pierce name considering removal

A New Hampshire law school bearing the name of the state’s only president, Franklin Pierce, is thinking about removing him from its title as part of the national conversation about systemic racism because he opposed taking steps to stop slavery.

Pierce, the country’s 14th president, served from 1853 to 1857.

He never owned slaves and expressed moral opposition to slavery, but he was chiefly concerned with preserving the union.

Megan Carpenter, dean of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, says she supports calls to reconsider its relationship to a historical figure who was a part of our country’s painful history.

