Sununu says state to offer guidance on COVID-19's effect on elections

Gov. Chris Sununu says state officials will issue guidance soon on how the coronavirus pandemic could impact next fall's elections.

Executive Councilor Deborah Pignatelli told Sununu Wednesday she wants to know whether voting by mail is an option.

Meanwhile, legislative leaders are trying to assert their authority over spending the federal money being allocated in response to the pandemic after Sununu said he's creating an office to oversee the process.

More than 700 people have tested positive in New Hampshire for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Thirteen have died.

