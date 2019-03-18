NH lawmakers battle over education funding

A battle over education funding is brewing in New Hampshire.

Democrats held a series of press conferences Monday highlighting what they say is Governor Chris Sununu's attempt to "essentially flat-fund public education." Lawmakers want to increase pure pupil reimbursement and fund a commission to study public education throughout the state. They say public schools are in crisis and need more support in Sununu's proposed budget.

"He shouldn't be vetoing our bills. He should be working in a bipartisan manner to get things done," said Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Sunapee.

"The Democrats, as far as I'm concerned right now have done nothing but tax, tax, tax, spend, spend, spend," said Rep. Karen Cervantes, R-Lebanon.

A spokesperson for Gov. Sununu said that he is open to adjusting education funding if the legislature is able to do so in a fiscally responsible way that does not raise taxes.