NH lawmakers hold moment of silence for motorcyclists killed

The New Hampshire House observed a moment of silence Thursday in memory of the seven motorcyclists who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck.

The crash happened in Randolph on June 21. The crash victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. Aaron Perry, 45, Desma Oakes, 42, Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58, Albert Mazza, 59, Michael Ferazzi, 62, and Daniel Pereira, 58, were killed in the wreck. Four were from New Hampshire, two from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island.

House members on Thursday who have served in the Marines were asked to stand to be recognized.

The truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide. He has a history of traffic arrests.

Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said blame isn't going to bring the victims back, "but this person should not have been on the road."

