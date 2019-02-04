NH lawmakers look at path to legalizing marijuana

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) New Hampshire lawmakers are discussing a possible end to marijuana prohibition with a proposal to regulate recreational use.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will join supporters of the bill's pre-hearing Tuesday afternoon.
That includes members of the New Hampshire Commission to Study the Legalization, Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana.
Also expected to be there are leaders from ACLU-New Hampshire, Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire and the Marijuana Policy Project.