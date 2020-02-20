NH lawmakers reprimanded for skipping anti-harassment training

Seven Republican members of the New Hampshire House have been publicly reprimanded for failing to attend mandatory training on sexual harassment prevention.

The Democrat-controlled House approved a new rule last year requiring the training and offered at least eight sessions before moving to reprimand those who didn’t comply.

Fourteen of the 400 members failed to comply, but the House only voted Thursday on the eight who were present Thursday.

Among that group, the House voted to reprimand all but one who said he had submitted paperwork showing he had attended similar training at work.

