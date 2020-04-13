NH lawmakers sue governor over relief money; hikers out of luck

Democratic leaders of the New Hampshire Legislature are seeking an emergency court order to stop Republican Gov. Chris Sununu from spending federal COVID-19 relief funds without their permission.

They argue only the legislative fiscal committee has the power to spend the $1.25 billion the state is expected to get.

But Sununu says the spending office he created has broad authority in an emergency.

Meanwhile, the Appalachian Mountain Club says hikers can't count any summits reached during the stay-at-home order toward official recognition of climbing all the state's 4,000-footers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)