NH lawmakers to return in June; House to take temps, use masks

New Hampshire’s lawmakers say they’re returning for legislative sessions in June, but meeting outside of their respective chambers at the Statehouse - the first time since the Civil War.

Instead of meeting at Representatives Hall, the 400-member House will meet at the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire on June 11.

The 24-member Senate will meet in Representatives Hall. It's working on a date.

House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff said each House member will have a temperature check prior to entering the arena. Also, per UNH guidelines, each member will be given an N-95 respirator mask. Members will have to wear them inside.

