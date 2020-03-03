NH lawmakers vote to advance report on state employee contracts

New Hampshire lawmakers have voted to accept a report on state employee contracts that had been rejected by the governor.

The Joint Committee on Employee Relations voted Monday to send the fact-finder's report recommending workers get a 4% raise over two years to the full House and Senate. New Hampshire Public Radio reports the recommendation was released in November following a standstill between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's administration and seven bargaining units representing state workers.

The delay resulted in an unfair labor practice being filed against the governor by the State Employees Association. Ben Vihstadt, a spokesman for Sununu, calls the committee's decision “a PR stunt."

