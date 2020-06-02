NH lawmakers want study of safety in long-term care facilities

A measure that would set up a committee to study safety in long-term care facilities in light of the coronavirus pandemic has the support of a New Hampshire legislative committee.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee recommended its passage Tuesday. The panel would study safety, including the risk of suicide, of residents and staff. It also would study the acquisition and inventory of personal protective equipment, policies on infection control, the adequacy of staffing and testing capacity, and the support and communication from federal and state government agencies.

Also, the Claremont Motorsports Park plans to hold its first race Friday, without fans.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)