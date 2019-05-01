NH lawmakers weigh $8.5M to help kids in crisis

Around 1,600 children die across the U.S. every hear from abuse or neglect, and almost half of them are already in the child welfare system. One way to judge whether kids in crisis are getting the support they need is to look at how many cases each social worker is expected to handle, and it seems New Hampshire has a lot of work to do.

In 2017 the national average was twelve cases for each caseworker. In Vermont was slightly higher with 16 cases per worker. But in New Hampshire there are currently about 45 cases per worker -- nearly four times the national average. A bill moving through the Statehouse in Concord aims to address the shortage by adding dozens of case workers and supervisors to New Hampshire's Division for Children, Youth and Families, a government agency that some say is failing children in the Granite State.

"Unfortunately, New Hampshire has fallen way behind," said Sen. Jon Morgan, D-Brentwood. He says New Hampshire has a crisis on its hands when it comes to keeping kids safe. "There is no more fundamental responsibility of a government to take care of those who cannot -- by definition -- cannot take care of themselves."

Morgan is one of the main sponsors of Senate Bill 6, which increases staffing at DCYF by 77 employees at a cost of $8.5 million. The case workers and supervisors are tasked with investigating allegation of abuse and neglect.

"This has been highly publicized, but we had more than 2,000 cases that were closed, really without fully being investigated. That is very much tied to the fact that our case workers are overworked, over stretched and really have no additional resources to put toward this really important work," Morgan said.

Republican Governor Chris Sununu addressed the crisis at his inaugural address in January. "We needed new management, we needed new case workers, we needed more funding and at the end of the day, it just meant that children were at risk," he said.

During his first term, New Hampshire invested more than $5 million to curb the problem. The money included 36 additional child protection workers and established a new Office of Child Advocate, along with additional investments in foster care and prevention services.

But Sununu acknowledged that more work needed to be done. "We must be their advocates and will continue to stand up for them. This is exactly who we were sent to Concord to fight for," he said.

DCYF is overseen by New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services. Department officials released the following statement about the chronic short-staffing:

"At the present time, the Department is working with the Governor and the Legislature to ensure DCYF continues to have all of the staffing resources it requires to serve children and families in New Hampshire."

But Morgan says the system is broken and kids continue to fall through the cracks. "This is unacceptable given that we can hire 77 additional case workers to protect our kids in a more effective way for the cost of $8.5 million, in the context of $6 million settlements for one case. That's outrageous," he said.

The bill now now has to jump through several hurdles in the House before it heads to the governor's desk. If and when that happens, a spokesperson told us that the Governor plans to review the bill, but also added that DCYF reform remains a top priority of his administration.