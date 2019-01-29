NH legislators' paid family leave plan draws mixed reception

A reworked paid family and medical leave plan offered by New Hampshire Democrats has received a mixture of support and opposition at a state Senate committee hearing.

The plan discussed Tuesday is a bit different from one passed in the House last year. It offers up to 12 weeks of paid leave for state and nongovernment employees for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child, a serious illness not related to employment or the serious illness of a spouse or certain other relatives.

It would require businesses to provide insurance or send 0.5 percent of employees' weekly wages to the state.

Republicans called it an income tax and questioned its costs.

The Republican governors of New Hampshire and Vermont recently introduced a program in which both states would cover the costs.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)