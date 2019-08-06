N.H. liquor commission celebrates freedom from taxes with sale

To highlight New Hampshire's tax-free status and to thank out-of-state customers, the state liquor commission is offering them discounts at its liquor and wine outlet stores.

The "No Taxation on Our Libations" sale is providing customers from Massachusetts a 13 percent discount, Vermont a 12 percent discount, and Maine an 11 percent discount, double each state's sales tax rate. Customers from New Hampshire and all other states will be eligible for a 13 percent discount. A similar promotion last year drew more than 43,100 customers from 46 states.

Eligible customers can receive one-time coupons valid from Aug. 8 through Aug. 25.

To take part, customers must submit their email addresses and select their home states here.

They will be sent discount coupons in accordance with their states.

8/6/2019 5:25:53 AM (GMT -4:00)