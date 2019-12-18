NH logger ordered to pay $10,000 for repeated violations

A New Hampshire logger has been ordered to pay $10,000 for repeated violations to the state's forestry laws.

Officials said in a joint statement on Tuesday that this is the first civil penalty imposed on a logger in Bradford under the state's Enhanced Penalty Timber Law. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that under the 2011 bill the state Forest Protection Bureau and Attorney General can seek financial penalties for repeated logging violations in a seven year period. Fines are calculated on a point system, where each conviction can earn up to three points.

Officials say Michael Carter has pleaded guilty to nine forestry-related offenses over a span of two years.

