NH man accused of chaining woman to bed, locked in with child

A New Hampshire man is accused of chaining a woman to a bed and locking her and an 8-year-old child in a room while he was at work.

WMUR-TV reports 33-year-old Michael Grant, of Keene, was indicted regarding an incident last month at a residence in Swanzey.

Police said they responded after hearing from a Division of Children, Youth and Families worker.

Court records say police found a locked door accessible from the outside. They pried it open and found the woman "chained to the bed's footboard by her ankle" with about 3 feet of slack. The child wasn't tied down. Investigators said neither could leave.

Grant's expected to appear in court this month. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a number couldn't be found for him.

