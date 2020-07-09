NH man accused of driving plow truck into ex-wife's home, cars

Prosecutors in New Hampshire say a man is accused of driving a plow truck into his ex-wife’s mobile home and two cars following a fight over yard work.

WMUR-TV reports Coos County prosecutors said 71-year-old George Bell and his ex-wife have been divorced for 15 years, but were living together. Investigators said Bell was asked to leave after the two started to fight Tuesday night, and then he allegedly drove the truck into the cars and porch.

Police said Bell told them he was drunk at the time. A judge ordered that Bell be held without bail. His lawyer said the request for no bail was not supported because Bell had a slim criminal record.

