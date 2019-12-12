NH man accused of killing grandmother at their home

A New Hampshire man has been arrested on charges that he killed his grandmother.

The state attorney general's office says Patrick Irish is accused of second-degree murder in the death Wednesday of 88-year-old Aline Irish at the Sandown home where they lived. An autopsy shows that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Patrick Irish is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It's not immediately known if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

