NH man accused of lying about Rwandan genocide for citizenship

A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of procuring U.S. citizenship unlawfully based on providing false information about participating in the Rwandan genocide.

An indictment handed up by a federal grand jury alleges that Idrissa Gasana, of Manchester, provided false and fraudulent information on his application for naturalization as a U.S. citizen. Gasana was arrested on Thursday. He was being held in custody pending a detention hearing on Feb. 11.

His lawyer had no comment at this time.

