NH man accused of stabbing wife to death at apartment complex

A man accused of stabbing his wife to death at an apartment complex in New Hampshire has been ordered held without bail.

Police responded to several 911 calls at the complex in Concord on Sunday afternoon. They found Nathalia Da Paixao, 35, outside suffering from several apparent stab wounds. She later died at a hospital.

Following an investigation, her husband, Emerson Jaques Figueiredo, 42, was charged with second-degree murder.

WMUR-TV reports Figueiredo waived arraignment Monday. His lawyers said they reserved the right to seek an evidentiary hearing.

