NH man charged with 15 counts of sexual assault

A New Hampshire man has been charged with 15 counts of sexual assault stemming from an investigation that involved police in several communities.

Police said 36-year-old Darpan Kirat Rai, of Rochester, was arrested Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court in Concord on Wednesday. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number could not be found for him.

Police in Concord said they began an investigation last May about possible long-term sexual abuse against another person. Investigators from Concord, Barrington, and Boscawen worked on the investigation.

Police allege in a news release that the victim was a child in grade school and that the abuse continued over many years and involved force and threats.

