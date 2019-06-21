NH man charged with invasion of privacy

Police say a New Hampshire man faces invasion of privacy charges after he allegedly set up a camera in a bathroom.

Police say John Wilkinson, 59, of Concord, took video of two girls and a woman without their knowledge. He also faces one count of sexual assault for allegedly touching a girl.

Concord Police Lt. Sean Ford said the investigation was launched nearly a year ago, and he said the findings are "disturbing" and "creepy." Police seized computers and iPads, which they said contained thousands of pictures from Wilkinson's home.

A judge set bail at $8,000 Thursday, and he's due to return to court next month. Wilkinson's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on Friday.

