NH man convicted of 1994 crimes asks for sentence reduction

A man convicted of trying to kill two New Hampshire teenagers in 1994 is asking for a sentence reduction.

WMUR-TV reports 45-year-old Stephen Duguay was 20 when he was convicted of trying to kill a young man and woman from Concord High School who were parked on a dirt road. The man was shot in the jaw and critically injured; the woman was cut by flying glass.

Duguay is asking a judge to reduce his 37- to 74-year sentence. His lawyer said Duguay has availed himself of a variety of programs in prison, has earned a paralegal certificate and mentors other prisoners.

Duguay maintains that he didn't shoot or try to shoot anyone. Assistant Merrimack County Attorney Wayne Coull asked that the original sentence be upheld.

