NH man convicted of voting in 2 states during 2018 election

A New Hampshire man has been convicted of voting in two states during the November 2018 general election.

The attorney general's office says 77-year-old Robert A. Bell, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, was found guilty Wednesday of knowingly checking in at Atkinson and casting a ballot there, after having cast a ballot in early voting a few days before in Palm Coast, Florida, where he used to own a home.

Bell's lawyer said Bell was confused and didn't intend to commit a crime. Prosecutors disagreed.

Bell's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 7. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and up to a $4,000 fine. In addition, violating a New Hampshire election law carries with it the possibility that his right to vote in New Hampshire may be

