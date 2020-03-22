NH man dies in Colebrook snowmobile crash

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says a 44-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash in Colebrook.

Emergency responders were called at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday to the Balsams trail after receiving a report of the crash. The authorities say a riding companion of Joseph King, of Wentworth, lost sight of King for a moment and then came upon him lying on the trail beside his overturned snowmobile. King was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but unreasonable speed for the existing icy trail conditions is believed to be the primary factor in the crash.

