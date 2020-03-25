NH man goes to prison for fatal drug overdose

A man has been sentenced to at least five years in prison in New Hampshire for giving fentanyl to another man who took the drug and suffered a fatal overdose.

Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Stripp pleaded guilty Tuesday to the charge in Carroll County in connection to the death of Lucas Shackford. Stripp was accused of giving Shackford the fentanyl in 2018.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

