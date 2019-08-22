N.H. man guilty in helping friend take his own life

A Plymouth, New Hampshire man is out on bail as he awaits a sentencing, found guilty of helping his friend take his own life.

Parker Hogan has been found guilty of helping his former roommate, Michael Buskey, die by suicide life last year.

Police say Buskey killed himself in a wooded area in Plymouth last May.

Hogan was found guilty of helping by giving Buskey a stick to pull the trigger and directing him where to point the gun.

He's also been found guilty of falsifying evidence by wiping his finger prints off of the gun.

"Assisting suicide might be entertainment for Parker Hogan. Assisting suicide is not entertainment in the eyes of the law. Assisting suicide is not entertainment of Michael's family," said Paul Fitzgerald, Grafton County Deputy Attorney.

"Mikey wanted to commit suicide. He was comfortable with that, was talking about death and was telling those around him that he wanted to die," said Renee Sargent, Defense Attorney.

Buskey's mother says she is relieved that Hogan has been convicted.