NH man imprisoned for standoff with feds fights resentencing

A man awaiting resentencing for an armed standoff with U.S. marshals who surrounded his fortress-like home in 2007 has objected to the process as double jeopardy.

Edward Brown was sentenced to 37 years in prison after the standoff at his property in Plainfield, New Hampshire. His wife received a 35-year sentence, but a judge decided in January that she could be released after serving over 12 years in prison. She's seeking a divorce. Prosecutors recommended that Brown, who's served about the same amount of time, be resentenced to a term of 30 years to life in prison.

His hearing is scheduled for March 24.

