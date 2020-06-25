NH man killed in motorcycle collision

A New Hampshire man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Sullivan County.

It happened early Thursday morning on Maple Street in Newport. Police say Robert Bushway, 47, of Lempster was headed east when he hit the truck that was making a left turn out of a private driveway. Bushway died at the scene.

Dennis White, Jr., 49, of Newport was behind the wheel of the pickup. Police say it does not appear that impairment or distraction are factors in the crash and no charges have been filed.

