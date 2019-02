A Marlborough, New Hampshire, man accused of neglecting dozens of Labrador retrievers is on trial for animal cruelty.

The Keene Sentinel reports the trial for John Riggieri, 58, got underway Friday after multiple delays since September.

Authorities took 52 Labrador retrievers from Riggieri's home during a July eviction, saying he kept the dogs in unsanitary conditions and failed to provide them with water and adequate medical care.

Riggieri has disputed the charges.