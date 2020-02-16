N.H. man wanted for Colchester McDonalds burglary

A Lebanon, New Hampshire man who is no stranger to police, is now wanted in connection with a burglary at a McDonalds in 2019.

Colchester Police say after an extensive investigation, they issued an arrest warrant for assault and robbery for James Gutro, 28.

They say he robbed the McDonalds on Heineberg Drive in Colchester last May.

That same month in 2019, police in Essex Junction say Gutro threatened an employee at the Dominoes on Pearl Street. He got away with some cash, and drove off toward the Five Corners.

When police spotted him in traffic, they say Gutro got out of his car and tried to run for it, but was struck by a car. He then disappeared behind the On Tap Restaurant. Officers found him about three hours later.

Gutro was treated at the UVM Medical Center for his injuries.

Just a few weeks ago, Gutro was arrested again. He was a passenger in a vehicle suspected of purchasing drugs in Massachusetts.

When Troopers stopped the vehicle for a second time the same day, Police say Gutro had 80 bags of heroin on him. He was charged with possession of heroin, and transportation of heroin into Vermont.

Police say Gutro has absconded from Department of Corrections custody in Vermont and New Hampshire.

If you have any information on where Gutro is, contact Colchester Police.

