NH man who shot dog at Claremont park will not face charges

New Hampshire authorities will not file charges against a man who shot a dog at a Claremont park last month.

It happened on May 26 in Monadnock Park. Police say Taysa Combs put her dog Gunner inside a fenced off tennis court to let him play.

When Jeremy Connair and his girlfriend approached to play tennis, Combs told them she would put the 2-year-old mastiff-boxer mix on a leash. But before she could do that, police say the dog pushed open the gate and went toward Connair, barking aggressively.

Police say Connair, fearing for his safety, took out a handgun and shot the dog in the leg. The Sullivan County attorney's office Thursday said the shooting was justified.

Taysa Combs told WCAX News Friday it was not the result she would have hoped for, but it was what she anticipated. The dog was treated for the wound and is recovering.

According to New Hampshire law, "Any person may kill a dog that suddenly assaults the person while such person is peacefully walking or riding without the enclosure of its owner or keeper."