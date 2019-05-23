NH measles patient had symptoms from reaction to vaccine

New Hampshire health officials now say a child diagnosed with the measles likely had symptoms due to a rare reaction from the vaccine that resembled a real measles virus infection.

Earlier this week, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issued an alert saying the child may have exposed other people in the Keene area to measles and retraced the child's footsteps.

But Thursday, health officials said further testing suggested the patient's symptoms were not due to infectious measles, and they were probably from a vaccine reaction from the live-attenuated MMR vaccine.

The child had been vaccinated several days before starting to show symptoms.

Health officials say that means the public is not at risk from this child and there are no contagious measles known to be circulating in the community.