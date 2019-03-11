NH meetinghouse damaged in fire poses safety threat

An engineer says a 300-year-old meetinghouse in New Hampshire that was heavily damaged in a 2016 fire poses a safety threat.

The Grafton building had been the home of the Peaceful Assembly Church. The fire killed church founder John Connell.

The Valley News reports engineer Timothy Schaal said in a letter last month to Grafton officials there's a risk that either the roof or ceiling could collapse. A few tarps covered large holes in the roof and walls.

Schaal recommended that the building be boarded up, followed by a more comprehensive structural assessment. Some holes have been boarded up since.

An April 3 hearing is scheduled on the town's lawsuit saying church leaders failed to abide by an agreement to repair the building in return for tax-exempt status. The church denies the agreement was broken.

