NH minority business owners feel left behind

Minority business owners and community leaders in New Hampshire say they are being left behind in efforts to repair the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus.

A group of Black, brown and immigrant business owners and leaders wrote to Gov. Chris Sununu, describing major gaps in how information is being disseminated about grant programs that could help them.

For example, they said the U.S. Small Business Administration put on webinars for minority-owned businesses months after loan programs were introduced. And many small business owners can’t afford memberships to chambers of commerce or other groups that could serve as resource, they said.

“We cannot allow this unjust situation to become business as usual,” they wrote.

The group proposed spending $2 million on minority-owned business, $1 million to expand English language education, $1 million for support services such as translation and transportation, and $1 million for minority student scholarships.

Sununu has created a COVID-19 Equity Response Team to address the disproportionate impacts of the virus.

On Saturday, New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 380.

7/5/2020 4:22:50 PM (GMT -4:00)