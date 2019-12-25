NH model train enthusiast opens home to the public

For many families, model train sets are dusted off during the holidays and set up around the Christmas tree. That was the case for Bob Kivela growing up, but today the 70-year-old's trains are ready to run every day of the year.

In the land of make believe, you can travel as far as the mind will take you. And at a farmhouse in Piermont, New Hampshire, that includes about 600-feet of track.

There is no doubt that Bob Kivela is into trains. And for the last 20 years he's been building an incredible layout in his home.

"Yeah, I like trains. It's a great hobby, especially up here in the North Country -- long winters," Kivela said.

It started in just one small section of the top floor. "This was all an old attic," Kivela explained.

But as the hobby grew, so too did the tracks. Some walls were knocked down while others were modified into tunnels. Today, this intricate design stretches 60-feet, almost the entire length of the house.

"It's the longest train layout in New England length-wise," Kivela said.

His obsession with trains started at an early age when his family's set was pulled out for the holidays. "I always equated trains to Christmastime. But then as I got older I thought, why shouldn't we have trains all year round?"

And why should there be just one? Now, eight trains circle multiple tracks. Last year around Christmas, with his daughter's encouragement, Kivela opened his home to the public. One-hundred people showed up to check out the magical world.

"I had somebody here -- a couple from Dallas, Texas -- all over. I never realized how many people were into this hobby," Kivela said.

And he's still not exactly sure how he ended up with this hobby, other than he really loves trains. But what he is certain of is that these tracks will not be getting any longer.

"I actually wanted to go that way but my wife put an end to that. She said, 'that's enough Bob'," Kivela said.

The public is welcome to come check out the trains the weekend after Christmas. But it's recommended that you call first for a reservation so you can get a seat on the train.

