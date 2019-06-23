N.H. motorcycle crash victims identified

The seven motorcyclists who were killed in a crash on Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire have been identified.

Aaron Perry, 45, of Farmington, NH, Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, NH, Joanne & Edward Corr, both age 58, of Lakeville, MA, Albert Mazza, 49, of Lee, NH, Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contoocook, NH, and Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, RI.

New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval says all seven died of blunt trauma.

The group was hit by a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer on Route 2 in Randolph. The driver of the truck has been identified as Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, Massachusetts.

No arrests have been made, and officials say the investigation is active, and on-going.

