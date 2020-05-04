NH municipalities get $40M; salon rules get another look

New Hampshire towns and cities are getting $40 million as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday said the state will use some of its federal virus relief aid to reimburse towns and cities that have spent more on welfare and other expenses.

Meanwhile, rules on the reopening of hair salons might get another look.

Members of a task force on reopening the economy say they may rework guidelines on how hair salons and barbershops reopen next week because the industry is so divided.

