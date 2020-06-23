NH nursing home employees will continue to get hazard pay

Nursing home employees in New Hampshire will continue to get additional hazard pay.

New Hampshire is extending emergency hazard stipends to frontline workers at Medicaid-funded facilities. The workers will receive the additional $300 weekly stipend through the end of July. About $30million has already gone out the door. Governor Chris Sununu Tuesday said the state will continue to focus on long-term care facilities as the pandemic continues.

"Given that those who are more elderly with underlining health conditions tend to be in those facilities. Outbreaks in the those facilities tend to be a little more of a challenge. I think the state has done a tremendous job handling those to date, but we want to make sure the resources are there," Sununu said.

To date, Sununu says the stipend has benefited about 23,000 workers at around 300 different facilities around the state.

