NH nursing homes say feds sent useless protective equipment

A group representing New Hampshire nursing homes says shipments of personal protective equipment from the federal government were mostly garbage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced in May that it would send a 14-day supply of masks, gloves and other equipment to nearly 15,000 nursing homes across the country.

But Brendan Williams of the New Hampshire Health Care Association says the shipment included isolation gowns with no arm openings, child-sized gloves, surgical masks with ear loops that break when stretched and fabric masks unsuitable for clinical settings.

A FEMA spokeswoman says only 1% of facilities have raised such concerns.

