NH officials concerned over thin ice on ponds, lakes

New Hampshire officials are warning the public about how recent warm temperatures are creating some thin ice conditions on ponds and lakes.

In Meredith, Fire Chief Ken Jones said he's worried about the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby. He tells WMUR-TV he can't say the ice conditions are safe throughout and that people should test areas first.

Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby chairperson Heidi Barrett-Kitchen said they have 5,000 people registered for the event this weekend.

