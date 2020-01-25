NH officials see some troubling trends in traffic fatalities

New Hampshire safety officials see some troubling trends in traffic fatalities so far this year. The Office of Highway Safety says there have been seven fatalities in 2020. Two of them involved pedestrians, and officials say the deaths highlight the need for both drivers and pedestrians to be more careful. They say pedestrians should avoid wearing head phones or using cell phones while walking so they can hear car horns or crosswalk signals, and should use flashlights or head lamps at night. Of the five other fatal crashes, four involved victims who were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicles.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)