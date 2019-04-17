NH online database offers more than 16,000 historical documents

New Hampshire officials have launched an online database that gives users access to more than 16,000 historical documents.

The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources says the support tool, available by subscription, is for anyone interested in the state's history and its historic places.

It says people who can benefit include researchers, preservation commissions, cultural resource consultants, planners, public agencies, and engineering, environmental, land use and development firms.

The tool is called the Enhanced Mapping and Management Information tool, or EMMIT.

Documents are available as downloadable PDFs and include National and State Register of Historic Places nominations, historic districts, individual inventory surveys and project area forms. There's some access to archaeological site forms and survey reports.

Photographs, maps and other images associated with the documents also can be downloaded.

