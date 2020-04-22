NH online giving event takes on new meaning, pen pals form

A coordinator of an annual, 24-hour online giving event to New Hampshire nonprofits says it's taking on new meaning this year as the groups face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donors can contribute to www.NHGives.org starting at 6 p.m. on June 9.

Eligible organizations must register before June 1.

Kathleen Reardon of the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits says organizations are rising to the needs of their communities, even while they’ve lost revenue from canceled fundraising events and programs.

Also, residents in two New Hampshire long-term care centers have become pen pals to help deal with the coronavirus-related isolation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)