NH phasing in more childcare options as parents go back to work

As New Hampshire ramps up economic activity, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday parents should be able to find child care.

The Granite State is beginning a phased reopening of businesses over the next few weeks, and with schools and many childcare providers still closed, parents have said they are worried they can't leave their kids alone to go back to work.

Sununu said under the system set up to care for the children of essential workers, there are 265 daycares to operate, and another 100 authorized.

5,300 kids are enrolled in those sites and Sununu added there is already capacity for 1,500 more kids.

"As we continue to move forward with taking steps to reopen certain parts of our economy, we know that the demand will increase," said Sununu. "We've already had dozens of childcare providers reach out to us just in these past few days to take part in this collaborative, and we expect that number to continually grow."

The approach in New Hampshire differs from Vermont, where most childcare operations remain closed and are not expected to be authorized to reopen until sometime in June.