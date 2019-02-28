NH police: 6 crashes involving multiple vehicles on icy I-89

New Hampshire State Police say six crashes involving multiple vehicles happened within a 100-yard span on an ice and snow-covered Interstate 89 near Enfield.

Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Wednesday. Police said people were driving too fast for the existing road and weather conditions, which contributed to the crashes near Exit 15 at about 10:10 a.m.

One trooper was placing flares on the road when a box truck careened out of control and nearly struck him. The truck overturned onto its side.

All of the drivers were given warnings. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed when temperatures are below freezing and driving conditions are poor. It was 10 degrees at the time of the crashes.

