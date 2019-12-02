NH police: Box truck slides, rolls over on snowy I-93

Police in New Hampshire say a box truck slid on a snowy Interstate 93 and into a guardrail before the vehicle rolled over and slid down an embankment onto its roof.

Polices said the driver, Bill Tailey, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was traveling north on the interstate in the city when he was cut off by a pickup truck.

Two lanes of I-93 were closed for about three hours.

It wasn’t immediately known if Tailey was hurt.

Police are investigating the crash.

