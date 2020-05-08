NH police: Driver reached 109 mph, arrested after chase

Police have accused a New Hampshire woman of driving drunk and traveling up to 109 miles an hour while a trooper tried to stop her.

Police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop early Thursday along Route 101 near Hampton, but the SUV drove off away after the trooper left his cruiser.

Troopers eventually deployed stop sticks.

Trista White, 35, of Plaistow, was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and operation, and disobeying an officer.

She was released on bail.

It wasn't immediately known if White had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

