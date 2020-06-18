NH police: Wrong-way crash sends 2 drivers to hospital

New Hampshire State Police say an SUV traveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike crashed into another SUV, sending both drivers to the hospital.

Police said the driver headed the wrong way from an off-ramp in Nashua late Wednesday, accelerated and crashed head-on with the other driver.

He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said preliminary investigation results indicate that impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

